Entergy: Increased winter usage affects bills; here’s how to get help paying them

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It is cold outside, and electricity consumption is typically higher in colder months than in the milder seasons of fall and spring.

According to Entergy, colder temps in January often result in higher bills in February. Also, January has a slightly longer billing cycle (more days) than average, so examine that data on your bill if usage seems to be especially high. If that is the issue, it will true up in the next bill.

Entergy Mississippi offers the following suggestions for those facing higher electric bills: First, use no more energy than necessary. Follow simple energy-saving tips, like setting your thermostat on 68 degrees or lower; reversing ceiling fans to push warm air down into the room, and insulating doors and windows.

If a high bill has already arrived, there are ways you can get help managing your costs or even paying your bill.