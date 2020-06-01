Breaking News
Entergy invests $31 million to increase reliability in Hinds County

Entergy

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced its $31 million reliability project is underway to upgrade Hinds County customers to a technologically-advanced system with increased capacity and reliability.

The project includes building a new substation on the corner of Mill Street and Lorenz Boulevard in Jackson and rebuilding the existing 115 kV line from the existing Rex Brown substation to the new substation, which will be called Mill Street Substation.

Beginning in early June and running through the start of August, customers along Watkins Drive and Bailey Avenue can expect to see large equipment. As a result, neighbors and commuters may experience temporary lane closures for crews to work safely.

