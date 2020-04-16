Entergy launches small business resource hub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi created a hub of resources to help small business owners find information, tools and opportunities that could help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pulling together when faced with challenges is nothing new to Mississippians,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “Sharing knowledge and resources helps everyone get through uncertain times.”

The hub provides information on the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It also includes COVID-19 resources from state and regional partners. These resources are at entergy.com/covid-19/mssmbiz/.

“While there’s a lot of helpful information and resources available, always remain aware and don’t fall victim to scams,” said Gardner. “Learn how to avoid grant and loan fraud, as well as phishing attempts.

Businesses applying for financial help available through the CARES Act must provide a copy of their most recent utility bill. A copy can be had by logging into myAccount online. If you don’t have an account, register at entergymississippi.com and click on myAccount.

If you have trouble registering, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).