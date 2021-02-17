Entergy Mississippi asks customers to voluntarily reduce electricity until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Entergy Mississippi asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity use until further notice.
The company made the request as a required by reliability coordinator Midcontinent ISO. According to Entergy Mississippi, forced generation outages and frigid temps are causing critical shortages of electricity.
Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include:
- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate the warm air to help with your comfort.
- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
- Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.