Entergy Mississippi asks customers to voluntarily reduce electricity until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Entergy Mississippi asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity use until further notice.

The company made the request as a required by reliability coordinator Midcontinent ISO. According to Entergy Mississippi, forced generation outages and frigid temps are causing critical shortages of electricity.

WE NEED YOU AGAIN! If you are an @EntergyMS customer or a customer of an electric co-op in the attached photo, please take a voluntary, proactive step to reduce your electric usage to help preserve power supply. Frigid temps are forcing us to request to you help out. pic.twitter.com/zVheUnMoSL — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) February 17, 2021

Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include: