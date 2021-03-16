Entergy Mississippi completes $31 million reliability project in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi leaders announced the company recently completed a $31 million project for a more technologically-advanced transmission system in Jackson. Leaders said the project provides a strong, new source into the city and allows the company to support economic growth and continue to provide reliable service at reasonable prices.

“The new Mill Street substation and supporting infrastructure upgrades provide an additional source of power into the City of Jackson and supports the expanding Fondren community and Jackson medical corridor, including UMMC and Children’s Hospital,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “Our investment enhances grid reliability for the entire metro area and represents our commitment to ensure a strong, modern grid that can support continued growth in our communities.”

According to Entergy Mississippi, the benefits of the project reach the Fondren community, medical center, and the surrounding area that encompasses Northside Drive, Mill Street and Bailey Avenue.

Crews worked for roughly a year constructing the Mill Street substation, which taps into the existing Fondren-to-Monument Street 115 kV line. In addition, crews constructed approximately one mile of 115 kV transmission line and upgraded three-and-a-half miles of aging 115 kV infrastructure along Watkins Drive and Bailey Avenue to connect the existing Rex Brown substation to the new Mill Street substation.