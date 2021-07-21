Entergy Mississippi completes $37M project in Warren County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Entergy Mississippi announced crews have completed a $37 million transmission upgrade to improve service reliability to customers in the Flowers area of Warren County. According to Entergy, the project involved the installation of transmission breakers on the Beech Grove-Yazoo City-North Vicksburg 115kv circuit. The project began in November 2020 and is now in service.

Highlights of the project include:

Constructing new and rebuilding portions of transmission lines using steel structures, upgraded conductor and fiber communications

Constructing new and rebuilding portions of distribution lines using standard structures and upgraded conductor

Expanding capacity at the Flowers substation from 8 MW to 50 MW and upgrading it, including hardening it against animal intrusions

Rebuilding the river crossing at Big Black River

Entergy said the transmission circuit serves about 4,000 Warren County customers along 58 miles of transmission line. These customers include seven companies in the Ceres Industrial Park that employ some 1,000 people.