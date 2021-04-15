Entergy Mississippi helps those with low-income file taxes for free

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – April marks National Volunteer Month, and Entergy is working to help low-income Mississippians file their taxes for free.

To ensure a safe environment for volunteers and customers this tax season, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance centers are following virus-prevention protocols and promoting opportunities to assist customers virtually on the Get Your Refund website.

“Our partnering organizations and volunteers have done an extraordinary job of adjusting to COVID-19 and finding safer ways for volunteers to support the program,” said Amy Davidson, Entergy Mississippi senior customer service specialist. “Even when we didn’t have as many volunteer opportunities in Jackson, we were able to connect them to United Way organizations in Louisiana and north Mississippi to continue their support.”

In Mississippi, nearly 33,000 Entergy customers have received more than $71 million since 2009.

The IRS has extended the deadline for filing 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021. Qualified customers can visit entergy.com/freetaxhelp to find a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site and available services in their area.