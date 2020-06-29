Entergy Mississippi qualifies three industrial sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in Rankin, Warren, and Washington now have their areas qualified through Entergy’s Economic Development Qualified Site Program.

“The program helps businesses go from concept to operations quickly and efficiently, and with accurate cost estimates,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “It eliminates the unknown and mitigates much of the risk inherent with developing a site.”

According to Entergy, the Qualified Site Program certifies that professional engineers and other relevant specialists have completed an in-depth analysis of the property. It also ensures that results of the studies are available for review. Projects undertaken on these sites are overseen by a team that provides answers, solves problems, streamlines processes, and removes the red tape that can complicate a business’s location or expansion.

These newly-qualified sites join seven others in Entergy Mississippi’s service area. They are:

East Metropolitan Center —Rankin First Economic Development Authority’s site is in its 1,133-acre business and industrial park next to Interstate 20 in Brandon and three miles from the metro area’s international airport. Rankin First is qualifying 50 acres and working on documentation for another 170 acres.

—Rankin First Economic Development Authority’s site is in its 1,133-acre business and industrial park next to Interstate 20 in Brandon and three miles from the metro area’s international airport. Rankin First is qualifying 50 acres and working on documentation for another 170 acres. Ceres Industrial Park —The Vicksburg-Warren Partnership has 1,000 available acres in the park, which is 10 miles east of Vicksburg on Interstate 20. There are three qualified parcels in the park totaling 266 acres.

—The Vicksburg-Warren Partnership has 1,000 available acres in the park, which is 10 miles east of Vicksburg on Interstate 20. There are three qualified parcels in the park totaling 266 acres. Leland Industrial Park—The Washington County Economic Alliance has 500 qualified acres in this park, which is less than one mile north of Leland at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 61. It is 16 miles from Greenville’s port.

Entergy Mississippi’s other qualified sites are in Adams, Bolivar, DeSoto, Hinds, Madison, and Tunica counties.

