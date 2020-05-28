Entergy Mississippi rates to drop beginning in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi plans to drop rates for their customers starting June 2020 until September 2020.

The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay $9.71 less, or less than $98. That is approximately 25 percent below the national average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“With the economic hit Mississippians have taken from the COVID-19 fall-out, this is welcome news for our customers,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We know residential energy use is up due to many people being home when they ordinarily wouldn’t be, so this reduction should help offset that.”

Other reasons for Entergy Mississippi’s current low rates include: