Entergy Mississippi’s Energy Solutions Program reopens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering programs to help customers save energy and money on electric bills during the summer months.
“Our energy efficiency programs have re-opened with strict safety standards to protect homeowners, trade allies and Entergy employees,” said Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi manager of products and services deployment. “Customers can get started with a READI audit to get energy efficiency information and energy-saving items installed in their home at no cost, as it’s offered as part of their electric service. Or they can visit our online marketplace to buy energy-efficient products.”
Through the Residential Energy Audit and Direct Install (READI) program, energy analysts visit customers’ homes to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs by checking:
- insulation levels
- air leaks
- heating and cooling systems
- windows and doors
- lighting and appliances
- water-heating equipment
They report results to the homeowner along with recommendations to improve comfort and save energy. With permission, the energy-efficiency expert installs free products that can start saving energy and money immediately. Depending on recommendations, these products and services can include:
- up to 14 energy-efficient light bulbs
- LED night light
- Two efficient-flow fixed or handheld showerheads
- up to four faucet aerators
- a power-saving strip
- refrigerator coil cleaning.
