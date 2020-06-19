Entergy Mississippi’s Energy Solutions Program reopens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering programs to help customers save energy and money on electric bills during the summer months.

“Our energy efficiency programs have re-opened with strict safety standards to protect homeowners, trade allies and Entergy employees,” said Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi manager of products and services deployment. “Customers can get started with a READI audit to get energy efficiency information and energy-saving items installed in their home at no cost, as it’s offered as part of their electric service. Or they can visit our online marketplace to buy energy-efficient products.”

Through the Residential Energy Audit and Direct Install (READI) program, energy analysts visit customers’ homes to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs by checking:

insulation levels

air leaks

heating and cooling systems

windows and doors

lighting and appliances

water-heating equipment

They report results to the homeowner along with recommendations to improve comfort and save energy. With permission, the energy-efficiency expert installs free products that can start saving energy and money immediately. Depending on recommendations, these products and services can include:

up to 14 energy-efficient light bulbs

LED night light

Two efficient-flow fixed or handheld showerheads

up to four faucet aerators

a power-saving strip

refrigerator coil cleaning.

LATEST STORIES: