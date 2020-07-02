Entergy offers energy saving tips during summer months

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer underway, Entergy Mississippi has some energy saving tips for homeowners.

· Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as 3%. If you crank down the A/C to a cooler 72 degrees, you’ve already increased your bill by 18%.

· Buy a programmable thermostat. As energy use rises, costs also rise. (Get up to a $75 incentive on select advanced smart thermostats.)

· Use fans to cool off, but remember – fans cool people, not rooms. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air, which helps you feel several degrees cooler. To save more energy, be sure to turn them off when you leave the room.

· Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

· Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

· Make sure air coming into your home is clean and healthy. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacement. You can also get your A/C inspected to make sure your system is leak-free and operating as efficiently as possible. Take advantage of available incentives for Entergy Mississippi customers and schedule an A/C tune-up through our Entergy Solutions program.

“Practicing any of these tips can help you save energy and money, which we know is especially important for customers who are struggling to pay their bills due to COVID-19,” said Lea Turnipseed, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “We understand and have developed resources to help those experiencing financial hardship, including creating information hubs on our website, offering bill payment solutions and supporting agencies that are fulfilling basic needs for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.”

LATEST STORIES: