Entergy offers tips for active hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the peak of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season nears, Entergy Mississippi is encouraging people, who have not prepared for an active seasonm to do so now.

“We don’t know when or where a hurricane or tropical storm may strike, but our employees are ready if one heads our way,” said Robbin Jeter, Entergy Mississippi vice president of distribution operations. “Entergy’s Operation: Storm Ready is a plan of continuous preparation, training and action that ensure our teams can respond to outages and continue to deliver for our customers and communities despite the current pandemic.”

Stay Prepared

Customers are encouraged create personal storm plans and an emergency supply kit. Learn more about what should go in a kit here. Visit the Entergy Storm Center for more important safety tips.

Stay Informed

Staying informed before, during and after a storm strikes is as important as making a storm plan. Here’s how Entergy Mississippi keeps customers updated:

Download the Entergy app at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business. Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

View Outages includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress. Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 368374.

text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 368374. The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day. Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

LATEST STORIES: