Entergy on how to conserve energy during winter weather

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Monday that he will impose a 24-hour curfew for the city due to the winter storm. The curfew goes into effect at 12:00 p.m.

The mayor also announced City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, due to the winter weather conditions. A determination regarding City Hall reopening and employees returning to work on Wednesday will be made on Wednesday at 4:00 a.m.