Entergy on how to conserve energy during winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy says they have some tips that can help you keep your bill low during the freezing temperatures:
- Set the thermostat at 68 degrees in winter. Heating can account for as much as 55 percent of your monthly electric bill, and every degree above 68 on the thermostat can increase your bill by about 3 percent. Too cold? Do as Mom says and put a sweater on!
- Seal leaks around doors and windows to keep cold air out and warm air in.
- Do not block heat registers or air returns.
- Conserve hot water. Wrap your water heater with a water heater blanket and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.
- Close the damper on fireplaces when not in use.