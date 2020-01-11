Entergy outages from severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 29,000 power outages as severe storms move through the state.

ADAMS (M) 43 AMITE (M) 11 ATTALA (M) 22 BOLIVAR (M) 11,825 CLAIBORNE (M) 8 COAHOMA (M) 1,001 COPIAH (M) 44 DESOTO (M) 4,431 FRANKLIN (M) 733 HINDS (M) 1,873 HUMPHREYS (M) 373 LEAKE (M) 2 LEFLORE (M) 2 LINCOLN (M) 170 MADISON (M) 262 PANOLA (M) 152 PIKE (M) 80 QUITMAN (M) 878 RANKIN (M) 271 SCOTT (M) 5 SHARKEY (M) 104 SIMPSON (M) 16 SUNFLOWER (M) 2,445 TALLAHATCHIE (M) 60 TATE (M) 144 TUNICA (M) 491 WARREN (M) 214 WASHINGTON (M) 3,513 WILKINSON (M) 3 YAZOO (M) 57

You can keep up with Southern Pine outages by clicking here.

You can keep up with Mississippi Power outages by click here.