Entergy outages from severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 29,000 power outages as severe storms move through the state.

ADAMS (M)43
AMITE (M)11
ATTALA (M)22
BOLIVAR (M)11,825
CLAIBORNE (M)8
COAHOMA (M)1,001
COPIAH (M)44
DESOTO (M)4,431
FRANKLIN (M)733
HINDS (M)1,873
HUMPHREYS (M)373
LEAKE (M)2
LEFLORE (M)2
LINCOLN (M)170
MADISON (M)262
PANOLA (M)152
PIKE (M)80
QUITMAN (M)878
RANKIN (M)271
SCOTT (M)5
SHARKEY (M)104
SIMPSON (M)16
SUNFLOWER (M)2,445
TALLAHATCHIE (M)60
TATE (M)144
TUNICA (M)491
WARREN (M)214
WASHINGTON (M)3,513
WILKINSON (M)3
YAZOO (M)57

You can keep up with Southern Pine outages by clicking here.

You can keep up with Mississippi Power outages by click here.

