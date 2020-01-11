Entergy outages from severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 29,000 power outages as severe storms move through the state.
|ADAMS (M)
|43
|AMITE (M)
|11
|ATTALA (M)
|22
|BOLIVAR (M)
|11,825
|CLAIBORNE (M)
|8
|COAHOMA (M)
|1,001
|COPIAH (M)
|44
|DESOTO (M)
|4,431
|FRANKLIN (M)
|733
|HINDS (M)
|1,873
|HUMPHREYS (M)
|373
|LEAKE (M)
|2
|LEFLORE (M)
|2
|LINCOLN (M)
|170
|MADISON (M)
|262
|PANOLA (M)
|152
|PIKE (M)
|80
|QUITMAN (M)
|878
|RANKIN (M)
|271
|SCOTT (M)
|5
|SHARKEY (M)
|104
|SIMPSON (M)
|16
|SUNFLOWER (M)
|2,445
|TALLAHATCHIE (M)
|60
|TATE (M)
|144
|TUNICA (M)
|491
|WARREN (M)
|214
|WASHINGTON (M)
|3,513
|WILKINSON (M)
|3
|YAZOO (M)
|57
You can keep up with Southern Pine outages by clicking here.
You can keep up with Mississippi Power outages by click here.