Entergy prepares ahead of severe weather storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With strong storms and dangerous high winds in the forecast Friday evening, there are potential chances for power outages. As a precautionary measure, Entergy crews are preparing just in case.

“When we see something like this we put everyone on alert – all of our crews and our contract crews. We do expect this storm to affect all of our Mississippi service areas, particularly around Pike County. So we have our crews in place, and we’re waiting until the storm passes to see if we need to move them more to Central Mississippi or south, wherever the most damage may be,” said Mara Hartmann with Energy.

Entergy advised customers to remain weather aware throughout the night and be sure to sleep with fully charged devices. If power is lost, you are urged to contact Entergy at 1-800-968-8243.

