Entergy preparing for power outages due to severe weather risks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As severe weather makes its way into central Mississippi Sunday, Entergy is already creating a plan to repair power outages caused by heavy winds and storms.

Entergy say they are working to ensure they have the people and resources to respond to outages safely.

They also shared that restoration times may be extended due to social distancing required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, crews will be ready to respond quickly and safely.

For preparation tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter