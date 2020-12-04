Entergy provides holiday lighting safety tips

JACKSON, Mississippi – Entergy is advising customers to decorate this holiday season by taking safety precautions when putting up Christmas lights.

Entergy’s tips are as follows:

If you haven’t upgraded to LED light strings, consider doing so. They don’t get hot, use little energy, put out lots of light, can incorporate snazzy technology and last longer than traditional bulbs.

Never leave your lights on unattended. This takes some effort, but it’s important. Turn off your outdoor lights when you leave the house or go to bed and your indoor decorative lights, too.

Never use indoor lights outside. Outdoor lights are sealed against moisture to prevent electric shocks. When running extension cords along the ground, elevate plugs and connectors with a brick or other item to keep snow, water and debris out of the connections.

When putting up lights outside from a rooftop or with a ladder, stay away from power lines. Also, be sure to use a ladder that is the right size for the task.

Plug no more than three light strands in one electrical outlet. This is a good rule of thumb to keep from overloading a circuit.

Toss out old lights and buy new ones, preferably LED. Modern lights have safety features built in that older ones do not have.

Never put electric lights on metal trees. Metal conducts electricity. A frayed wire could energize your tree and deliver a dangerous shock.

If you buy a real tree, be sure it is fresh when you get it and keep it watered. Christmas trees are the leading cause of house fires during the holidays. Keeping your tree watered will make it less flammable. Once the tree has dried out, and certainly after Christmas, remove the hazard from your home.

