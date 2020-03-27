Entergy: Sheltering at home can increase energy bills; Here’s how to get help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more people at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there’s expected to be an increased demand for energy. That could lead to a higher-than-normal energy bill.

Entergy Mississippi said the best way to manage the increase is to follow simple energy-saving tips:

wrapping your water heater

regularly replacing HVAC filters

insulating doors and windows

But if a high bill has already arrived, there are ways you can get help managing your costs or paying your bill.

On March 15, Entergy temporarily suspended service disconnections through May 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, subject to the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s review after 30 days.

Customers are still encouraged to make payments on their account if possible. If you need help making payment arrangements, call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myAccount.

Here are four more ways to manage through the higher costs of powering your home: