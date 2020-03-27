Entergy: Sheltering at home can increase energy bills; Here’s how to get help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more people at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there’s expected to be an increased demand for energy. That could lead to a higher-than-normal energy bill.
Entergy Mississippi said the best way to manage the increase is to follow simple energy-saving tips:
- wrapping your water heater
- regularly replacing HVAC filters
- insulating doors and windows
But if a high bill has already arrived, there are ways you can get help managing your costs or paying your bill.
On March 15, Entergy temporarily suspended service disconnections through May 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, subject to the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s review after 30 days.
Customers are still encouraged to make payments on their account if possible. If you need help making payment arrangements, call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myAccount.
Here are four more ways to manage through the higher costs of powering your home:
- Level Billing –Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.
- Pick-A-Date –Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.
- Power to Care–Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at entergy-mississippi.com/bill-help/.
- LIHEAP–LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply for assistance, call 1-800-421-0762 or visit the state Division of Community Services Web site.