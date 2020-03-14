Entergy suspends customer disconnects due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy said they’re closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Our operations and facilities remain safe, secure and stable, and there is currently no impact on the delivery of energy to our customers. We are confident our business continuity plan, which is specifically designed for these types of situations, will ensure the reliable delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers’ homes and businesses as we respond appropriately to any potential risks.Entergy
Entergy will take the following steps:
- Temporarily suspending customer disconnects for the next 30 days and may extend the period if necessary.
- Educating employees on self-checking for symptoms, practicing social distancing and other good hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
- Restricting business travel to countries experiencing widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and to all nonessential domestic and international business travel by commercial airline and other forms of mass transit.
- Working closely with suppliers to assess the potential impact to delivery of goods and services to the company