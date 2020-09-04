Entergy working to restore power outage after car hits pole on Northside Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Entergy working to restore power in several Jackson neighborhoods after a car hit and broke a pole on Northside Drive.

We’re told more than 1,000 homes and businesses are affected along Medgar Evers Boulevard from Northside Drive all the way up to the Madison County line.

Entergy tells us they expect power to be restored by 8:00 a.m.

