Entergy’s Center of Excellence opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy’s new Center of Excellence (COE), a high-tech training facility for new line workers, recently opened in Clinton as part of the company’s Knowledge and Skills Training (KAST) facility.

The COE consolidates training for line workers without previous experience from Entergy locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. It provides centralized, standardized and consistent delivery of the new-hire boot camp curriculum.

The center will also serve as the pilot location for new innovative learning methods, the evolution of all instructional materials and new technology for the distribution organization. The COE offers an engaging and immersive environment designed to enhance the learning experience. Tools to achieve this include:

augmented/virtual reality,

an interactive driving simulator,

digital touchscreen boards,

transformer simulators and

drones.

“We want to ensure we have top-of-the-line facilities for training our crews,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “The Center of Excellence is a great example of providing our team members with the new equipment and modern technology needed to become the premier utility.”

The COE is currently hosting its inaugural line worker boot camp. In 2021, the facility will host six sessions of the 10-week bootcamp, with 12 students per class. Each of Entergy utility’s learning and development centers in Entergy’s four-state service area, including the KAST Center, will continue to provide experienced line workers with ongoing training and education.