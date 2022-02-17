JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Tiki Bar, High Ball Lanes Bowling Alley, and the Capri Theatre are now considered a staple in the Fondren neighborhood.

Robert Saint John, the visionary behind the project, said it’s a dream come true.

“Today as a thank you to the City of Jackson Saint John brought out dozens to enjoy the new establishment kicking things off with a bowling match between Jackson’s mayor Lumumba and Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Hosemann.

“Today we get to say thank you to all of the people who made this possible not only the partners the contractors the architects the city county and state officials who were here to help us the role the inaugural ball out and be a part of this event so it is really a big thank you on our part,” said project developer Robert Saint John.

Robert Saint John said this is the first of many developments he hopes to bring to Jackson.