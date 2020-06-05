1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Mississippi coast Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Live Now
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss Hurricane Season preparedness ahead of Cristobal

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team after the suspension of two officers involved in a caught-on-camera shove that left a man bleeding on the pavement Thursday.

That’s a total of 57 officers.

The mass resignation is a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino in front of Buffalo City Hall.

They are still employed, but no longer on ERT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories