Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team after the suspension of two officers involved in a caught-on-camera shove that left a man bleeding on the pavement Thursday.
That’s a total of 57 officers.
The mass resignation is a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino in front of Buffalo City Hall.
They are still employed, but no longer on ERT.
