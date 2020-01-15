Environmental groups challenge plastics complex permit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Conservation and community groups have sued the Trump administration, challenging environmental permits granted for a Taiwan company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex in Louisiana.

The lawsuit accuses the Army Corps of Engineers of failing to disclose environmental damage and public health risks from Formosa Plastics, or to sufficiently consider environmental damage.

It was filed Wednesday in Washington, D.C. A Corps spokesman in New Orleans says the agency can’t comment on pending litigation