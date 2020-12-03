EPA gives no objection to proposed backwater pumps project

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Post, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave its blessing to the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.

The EPA determined the proposed project is not subject to EPA’s 2008 Final Determination. A similar project was vetoed at the time.

The proposed plan includes installing pumps in the Deer Creek area. According to officials, the plan will still need to be approved by Congress. Lawmakers could vote on the plan in 2021.

Leaders said the project is aimed to alleviate flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area, which experienced historic flooding in 2019. The months-long flood affected thousands of acres of farmland and destroyed homes.

