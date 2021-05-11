JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave a presentation on the status of the city’s water.

According to the EPA, Jackson’s water is safe to drink, and the city is doing what they’re supposed to do to address compliance issues.

Representatives from the agency said the Jackson Public Works Department and city representatives have participated in bi-weekly meetings to discuss progress and develop a long term plan.

The EPA offers funding opportunities to help address the problems outlined in the order. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said the city has applied for the available grants and loans.

“Those loans have currently been approved by the health department, and we’re going for a third loan that was on a resolution at the last council meeting. So that’s about $27 million. All of those efforts will be utilized to address the issues with the plant and also the water distribution system,” said Williams.

If Jackson neighbors would like to report problems with their drinking water, they can call the city’s 311 Action Line.