RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Every new year symbolizes a fresh start and at Epic Dance and Fitness many people gathered to say goodbye to stress just days before the new decade.

Those who attended meditated on the new year with positive vibes, released stressed and performed yoga activities with the instructor, Tamisha Thomas.

The event allowed people of all ages to feel renew, refreshed and ready to conquer 2020!

