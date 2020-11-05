Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi annual golf tournament still taking place

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s November, that means it’s National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi always has a few fun events planned, such as the annual golf tournament, which will take place on Friday, November 5 — just a little differently. In years past, it’s taken place only at Castlewoods Country Club in Brandon. This year, there is an option to play remotely as well via Zoom.

Proceeds raised will go toward the foundation which will aid research and treatment for patients in Mississippi. Executive Director Tres Townsend said that she hopes participants will have a great time, and know that they will have made a difference.

“I want them to walk away with knowing that they have helped someone with epilepsy,” Townsend said. “They might not personally know them, but they have also done their part to help end epilepsy.”

If you would like to participate remotely or in person, please visit the signup page.

