Epstein’s alleged suicide now blamed on jail guards’ “extreme overtime”

In this courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK (WJTV) – Jail guards who were supposed to be watching Jeffrey Epstein when he died, are now said to have been working “extreme overtime,” according to the Associated Press.

The jail in which Epstein was housed is said to have been very short-staffed on his last night alive.

Only one guard is said to have been on his unit and was working a fifth, straight day of overtime.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning and was declared dead shortly thereafter. His death is being attributed suicide.