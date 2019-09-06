VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Today (9/6/19) in Vicksburg, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center will make history by naming its first ever female commander.
Colonel Teresa A. Schlosser will assume command from Colonel Ivan P. Beckham. The ceremony will be presided over by Major General Richard G. Keiser. It begins at 10 a.m. at the ERDC headquarters at 3909 Halls Ferry Road.
ERDC To Get First Female Commander
