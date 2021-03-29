Eric Steele reappointed for Hattiesburg Public School Board of Trustees

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Mayor Toby Barker reappointed Eric Steele for continued service to the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees.

Eric Steele was first appointed to the Hattiesburg Public School Board of Trustees in 2016. Steele will serve another five years through this reappointment. In addition to serving on the School Board of Trustees, Steele is a Hattiesburg native with a vast military and logistics background built throughout his 24 years of service to the United States Army. He is a 1971 graduate of Rowan High School and holds a social arts and science degree from Alcorn State University.

In a speech Mayor Toby Barker said academic excellence requires three things – resources, leadership and community involvement. Mr. Eric Steele embodies all three, and I’ve leaned on him several times since I took office in 2017, said Barker.

“Education is personal to Mr. Steele. Both of his parents, Edward and Inez Steele, were also school teachers in the Hattiesburg Public School District. He knows first-hand how important leadership and service is to the school system,” added Barker. “In the tough season in which we find ourselves, we want our citizens to know that we continue to take necessary steps that will continue pushing Hattiesburg toward excellence. Appointing leaders like Mr. Steele play a vital role in that.”

As a school board member, Steele will continue to work alongside fellow board members to create district policy and manage the allocation of district resources. He will continue representing Ward 5 neighborhoods in his seat. Steele serves on the Board of Trustees along side Delores McNair,

Yolanda Morris, Dr. Eddie Holloway and Neil Rogers.

The reappointment will be added to the City Council agenda and will be voted on Tuesday, April 6. The Mayors office noted this announcement comes on the heels of several Hattiesburg Public Schools recognized by the Mississippi Association for Partners in Education for several awards won due to excellence achieved for community partnerships and leadership involvement.