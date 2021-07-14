Erosion at Natchez National Cemetery deemed an emergency

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Erosion at the Natchez National Cemetery has been deemed an emergency by federal authorities, according to the Natchez Democrat. The newspaper reported a contractor could be hired as early as next month to begin stabilizing the bluff.

Leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Vicksburg District said they authorized the emergency action due to additional erosion in the spring. They believe bids for contractors will start around July 16.

The multi-million dollar project will secure the bluffs along the western edge of the cemetery’s new extension. Officials said the project could take about a year to complete, and construction is expected to begin in August 2021.