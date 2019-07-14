Escalade carrying six crashes into tree, one man dead

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Early Sunday morning, a man was found dead in Pike County on Highway 51, after his 2007 Cadillac Escalade “left the roadway” and crashed into a tree, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The driver was 32-year-old Gary L. Cotton Jr. of Magnolia, who had five other passengers in the vehicle with him.

It happened at approximately 3:25 a.m.

Three of the five people were transported to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical center in McComb, for moderate to severe injuries.

The crash is under investigation.