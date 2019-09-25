Escaped Mississippi inmate said he went to see his mom

LEESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi inmate shimmied over the barbed wire at his county jail and returned hours later, saying he’d gone to see his mom.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Juantez Lyons escaped Saturday and returned Sunday morning, less than an hour after someone tried to break into the local police department’s evidence vault with a sledgehammer.

It quotes Lawrence County Undersheriff Brian Rayborn as telling The Daily Leader that Lyons initially claimed he’d been locked out. A jailer on duty at the time has been fired.

At about the same time, the Monticello Police Department was broken into a mile away. Chief David Stanley says authorities have a person of interest but declined to say if that person is Lyons.

Lyons, jailed on burglary and traffic charges, was charged with escape Monday.