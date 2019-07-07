Escaped Parchman inmate captured in Sunflower County: BREAKING

The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 59-year-old Benny Ray Blansett has been captured.

Authorities say the inmate was taken into custody during a checkpoint in Sunflower County around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Blansett has been on the run since Friday morning when he escaped the State Penitentiary at Parchman.

He will now face an escape charge on top of serving life for six sentences including uttering forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, escape in Sunflower County and in Marion County, and burglary.