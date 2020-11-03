Espy, Hyde-Smith cast ballots for 2020 General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.) cast their ballots for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday.
Espy voted in Madison County, while Hyde-Smith voted in Lincoln County.
The incumbent senator will host a watch party at the Mississippi Agriculture Museum on Tuesday, while Espy will host a watch party at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards is also running for the U.S. Senate seat.
