Espy, Hyde-Smith to take part in bus tours ahead of General Election

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.) will tour Mississippi in the finals days before the General Election on November 3, 2020.

Espy kicked off his bus tour from Yazoo City High School on Wednesday, where he and his twin sister integrated. He said his goal is to go into rural Mississippi and get more than 100,000 African Americans, who didn’t vote in the previous two cycles, to the polls.

The former United States Secretary of Agriculture is also bringing Sen. Hyde-Smith’s statements about voter suppression and public hangings to the forefront.

“Would you want Cindy Hyde-Smith with her pension for glorifying Confederate symbols, with her history of making statements about hangings, and voter suppression, with pictures of her on the internet with that rebel cap on? Would you want her at the table, inviting corporations to consider Mississippi?” he stated to supporters during his campaign stop on Wednesday.

Sen. Hyde-Smith will also begin a bus tour later this week ahead of the election. Her campaign released a statement about Espy’s event.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith continues working hard doing her job as Senator and campaigning all across the state with multiple stops in east Mississippi today, and campaign stops planned throughout the state between now and Tuesday night. In this election, there’s a clear choice and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is the only conservative candidate with a proven record of getting things done to help build Mississippi for the future. Campaign for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

