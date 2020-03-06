Espy prefers Biden over Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Former U.S. Representative Mike Espy campaigned Thursday night in Jackson for senate.
Espy was at Fenian’s Pub where he received an endorsement from the Humans Rights Campaign. While he is not officially endorsing former vice president Joe Biden, he prefers
him at the top of the ticket.
Mississippi’s primary is Tuesday, and Joe Biden will be in Jackson Sunday. Espy says he
aligns himself better with Biden’s policies than with Senator Bernie Sanders.
Biden will be at New Hope Church Sunday morning, then it’s off to Tougaloo College in the afternoon. 12 news political analyst Nathan Shrader predicts Biden to take Mississippi in the democratic primary.
Shrader expects much of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s support to go to Biden.
Espy is running against two other democrats in the upcoming primary Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren
Cindy Hyde-Smith is the incumbent and appears on the republican ballot.
