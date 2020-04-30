Essential Everyone: Letter carriers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Most people are struggling with isolation and loneliness during quarantine, but for many mail carriers, they see more people than ever before!

The 12 News team followed USPS Letter Carrier Steven Hose as he delivered mail in Morgantown. Some people on Steven’s route have gone the extra mile – watch the video to see what he found when he opened mailboxes!

