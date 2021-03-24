Essentials, food boxes to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the City of Jackson and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) will host an essentials drive-thru event.

Drinking water, hand sanitizer, face masks, liquid dishwashing soap, flushable wipes, paper towels, hand soap and toilet paper will be distributed on Friday, March 26. The event will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Hawkins Field Airport in Jackson.

Also on Friday, the Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute 240 food boxes and 300 cases of water. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church.