Eureka School celebrates 100 years since doors first open

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Historic Eureka School celebrated its 100th anniversary of opening Monday with Tea Cakes and Conversations featuring a panel of six Eureka school students.

It was on Monday, September 12, 1921, the second Monday of September with W.H. Jones as its Principal, Eureka School opened its doors to its first students who were African American students in grades 1 – 12 in what was said to be the second modern, brick facility in Mississippi for the education of African Americans. Serving students from 1921 to 1987, Eureka School educated thousands of African Americans from Hattiesburg and is known as the first segregated high school.

The panelist discussed topics from how scheduling worked to food at school to transportation and discipline and the roles teachers played in the child lives moderated by Hattiesburg Public School District Superintendent Robert Williams. Local High school students were invited to the event to have the opportunity to chat with Eureka alumni about their experiences at the school.

As part of the Centennial Celebration the Eureka School will host several other events taking place in both August and September. The first event kicked-off was on August 19th with the Legacy of Love Exhibit, named after Grace and Mary Elise Love, a mother and daughter, who were both educators in Hattiesburg in the late 18th and early 19th Centuries. Both women taught at Eureka School at some point in their careers. This event will go on until September 30th. A cast of Blues is also on display until October 9th. Faces of Eureka align 6th street.

12 news caught up with Latoya Norman Museum Director, Larry Hopson Panelist, Former Mayor Johnny Dupree Keynote Speaker, and twins Mildred Miller Short and Melvin Miller Panelist.