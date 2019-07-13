Evacuate: State leaders warn Mississippians in low areas move to higher ground

Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Hurricane Barry to bring higher flood waters to Mississippi's Delta

State leaders in Purvis Miss. are urging people to stay indoors and get out of the areas to flood, before severe weather from Hurricane Barry hits. 

The Pinebelt is expecting heavy rain through the weekend and state and local leaders are urging people to be weather aware. 

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said “the real thing that people need to be aware of is this- you know if you’re going to get rain in a low area; get out and stay out.”

“Don’t try to stay,” he added.  “If you’ve got a vehicle in a low area go ahead and move it. Have your medications on hand. Do all of the things you should normally do, in case there were a hurricane coming and be prepared.” 

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says people need to listen to their weather alerts and should not be out and about, as that would only put them and first responders in danger. 

“If you see a detour, don’t try to go through it,” Rigel warns.

“It’s there for a reason and if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. I mean, everything you’re going to be able to see, you’re going to be able to see on TV and it just makes the emergency workers, their work, a little bit harder.”

