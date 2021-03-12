Event venues in Jackson reflect one year into pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Duling Hall has barely been used at all in the last 12 months since coronavirus made its debut in March 2020, but Arden Barnet, the Ardenland owner who manages the calendar at Duling said things should be getting back to normal slowly but surely.

“We do have a few new shows on the books,” Barnett said. “Outdoor shows—there’s a small what feels like light at the end of the tunnel. We’re certainly getting a lot more holds from bands and calls from agents we’re doing the same turnaround and doing outreach.”

Duling is not the only venue that has tricks up its sleeve this year. Thalia Mara in downtown Jackson has some fun things in store for us this year too starting in the fall.

“We’ll start to see that calendar fill up fast it’ll be a free for all, ” said David Lewis, Thalia Mara Deputy Director of Human and Cultural Services. “We’re excited about it.”

There are 2,000 seats at Thalia Mara. Lewis said those seats have been empty for far too long.