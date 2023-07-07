JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (July 7-9) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. This will be a multi-vendor event.

Jubilee Picnic – Jackson – Friday

The annual Jubilee Picnic celebrates Margaret Walker’s birthday. There will be food, fun and fellowship on the campus of Jackson State University.

Fun Friday: Permian Plants – Jackson – Friday

Trek through the Permian Period and explore the evolution of forests during this time with Conservation Educator Meaghan Huseman. You can explore how the ferns evolved to the modern seed bearing plants that are common today.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Braves face the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.

Water Matters – Jackson – Saturday

Join the Mississippi Children’s Museum for this Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin Special Event. On this day, children will learn about water’s three states of matter: Solid, Liquid and Gas.

Connect to Tech – Jackson – Saturday

Learn how to promote, support, and grow your business with resources from business innovation experts and entrepreneurs at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Celebrate the Blooms – Natchez – Saturday

Join Natchez for the Downtown Farmer’s Market on Broadway Street for a special seasonal plant sale. It’s the place to find the most beautiful Crepe Myrtles to grace your home.

July Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be in Downtown Vicksburg. Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.

BTC Market – Jackson – Saturday

There will be local vendors, live music, and small business pop ups.

Natchez Little Theatre: Auditions for Rocky Horror Show – Saturday and Sunday

Auditions for the Rocky Horror Show will be held on July 8 and 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Summer Music Series – Jackson – Sunday

Visitors are invited to the July edition of the Summer Music Series featuring jazz trumpeter Kimble Funchess at the Two Mississippi Museums. Funchess’s inspiration for jazz music stems from the rich legacy of famed trumpeter Louis Armstrong.

Sunday Screening of Promised Land: A Story About Mound Bayou – Jackson – Sunday

This documentary tells the story of the Mound Bayou community’s success and growth formed under Isaiah Montgomery’s leadership after the emancipation of enslaved people in Mississippi.

Points & Pints Graphic Foam Ball Tennis League – Jackson – Sunday

Fertile Ground Beer Co. has partnered with USA Tennis Mississippi to start a new foam ball tennis league.

Sunday Brunch at Mulberry Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Sunday

Brunch will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mulberry Vicksburg. Reservations are not required.

Pine Belt:

Storytime with a Soldier – Hattiesburg – Friday

Storytime with a Soldier will feature a uniformed military veteran who will read a book to students in attendance. Storytime is designed for children in pre-K through 2nd grade.

William Carey Dinner Theater “Pin-Up Girls” – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

Carey Dinner Theatre will present the musical, The Pin-Up Girls in the Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be local vendors, music, games, yoga, and more.

Saturday Night Laughs – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Saturday Night Laughs is back with another comedy show! Internet sensation and stand up comedian Justin Whitehead will be in Hattiesburg.

Jen Howard performing live – Laurel – Sunday

Jen Howard is an American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, born in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Her music is a mix of Folk, Roots, Reggae and Sophisti-Pop.