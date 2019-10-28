Digital First: Everything you wanted to know about flu shots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – So far, there has only been one confirmed case of the flu in Mississippi. Doctors would like to keep it that way.

The CDC recommends most everyone six months and older to get the vaccine by the end of October to get the best protection.

The flu shot can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations and death.

Doctors say you shouldn’t give into the common misconception the flu vaccine will give you the flu. They say the vaccine is the best possible defense against getting sick with influenza.

Possible side effects include body aches, shoulder soreness, redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site, fever, dizziness, or Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Flu shots are highly recommended for young children, adults 50 and older, anyone with a chronic illness, and pregnant women.

The flu shot is not recommended if you have an egg allergy, if you’ve had a severe reaction to a flu shot in the past, or if you’ve had Guillain-Barre syndrome in the six week following a previous flu shot.

The exact times and durations of the flu season vary, but flu activity normally spikes in October.