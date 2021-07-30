Evidence may have been tampered with in Brookhaven homicide, says police chief

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police said someone may have tampered with evidence at the scene of a recent murder in the city.

According to the Daily Leader, Kemon Funchess, 18, was killed on July 7 just after 9:00 p.m. at the home of Kentory Benson Jr. on Hines Street. Benson was arrested and charged with Funchess’ murder.

Kentory Benson Jr. (Courtesy: Daily Leader)

“We feel like evidence was tampered with at the crime scene,” said Police Chief Kenneth Collins. “If we can prove who tampered with the evidence, they are going to be going to jail, too.”