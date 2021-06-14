eWIC benefit cards now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) are now able to use eWIC benefit cards.

According to MSDH, eWIC benefit cards work like debit cards. The cards are accepted at 275 authorized locations across the state:

160 grocery stores

103 grocery stores with pharmacies

12 independent pharmacies

“This is a dramatic increase in access from the 95 WIC food distribution centers we were operating. This change gives our clients more variety of food options and more flexibility in when and where they shop,” said Diane W. Hargrove, Director of the WIC program.

WIC is a supplemental food program for pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-partum women, infants, and children under five. The program helps mothers and babies get healthy foods and healthy advice in the first years of life.

According to MSDH, each eWIC card will have a unique account number. WIC will use that number to send benefits to the account each month. Any WIC benefits that are not used during the monthly cycle do not roll over. WIC will reload the card when the next benefit period begins.