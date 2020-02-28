Ex-bus driver gets jail time for assaulting disabled student

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – A Mississippi judge has sentenced a former school bus driver to prison for assaulting a disabled student.

The Sun Herald reports Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs reviewed more than 20 letters of support and heard pleas for leniency before sentencing Antioinette Jane “Toni” Raymond on Friday to one year in jail on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and three months for contributing to the delinquency, abuse or neglect of a minor.

The newspaper reports Krebs then suspended some of the jail time, leaving Raymond with three months to serve behind bars and $1,000 in fines. She is to begin serving the sentence April 1.