Ex-chief accused of selling confiscated cars, keeping cash

WALLS, Miss. (AP) – A former police chief in a small north Mississippi town is accused of selling confiscated vehicles to his family, then pocketing the cash.

State Auditor Shad White said in a news release Wednesday that Herb Brewer embezzled $1,850 he received for a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

He was indicted last week. Brewer was the police chief in Walls, a town of about 1,500, from December 2014 to February 2019.

Auditor’s spokesman Logan Reeves says it was not immediately clear whether Brewer has an attorney who could speak for him.