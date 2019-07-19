Ex-NSA contractor sentenced to 9 years for stolen documents

FILE – This June 6, 2013 file photo, shows the sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. A former National Security Agency contractor awaits sentencing in Baltimore’s federal court for storing two decades’ worth of classified documents at his Maryland home. Harold Martin’s plea agreement calls for a nine-year prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett isn’t bound by the deal’s terms when he sentences Martin on Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former National Security Agency contractor who stored two decades’ worth of classified documents at his Maryland home has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Harold Martin apologized Friday before he was sentenced in Baltimore’s federal court.

The sentencing resolves a mysterious case that broke into the open in 2016, when FBI agents conducting a raid found stolen government documents inside his home, car and storage shed.

The case has attracted particular attention since hacking tools stolen from the NSA were also published by a cryptic Internet group that called itself the Shadow Brokers. Prosecutors never linked Martin to the Shadow Brokers.

Even so, they alleged that his habit of taking home documents jeopardized national security. Martin’s defense lawyers described him as a compulsive hoarder who never betrayed his country.